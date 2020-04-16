Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €158.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €158.00 ($183.72) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 113.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Safran has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €112.30 ($130.58).

EPA:SAF opened at €74.00 ($86.05) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €90.19 and a 200-day moving average price of €130.25. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

