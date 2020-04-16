Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target Raised to $5.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SABR. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Sabre from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Sabre from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.69.

SABR stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,300,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,353,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,396,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,669,000 after acquiring an additional 979,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sabre by 1,387.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,087,000 after acquiring an additional 751,815 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sabre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,772,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,646,000 after acquiring an additional 685,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

