Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 152 ($2.00) to GBX 138 ($1.82) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.95) price objective (down previously from GBX 159 ($2.09)) on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 115 ($1.51) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

Shares of LON:RMG opened at GBX 135.95 ($1.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 266.70 ($3.51). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 196.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In related news, insider Michael Findlay acquired 16,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.35) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.10 ($39,299.00). Also, insider Maria da Cunha acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($34,925.02). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 331,744 shares of company stock worth $59,352,500.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

