Royal Bank of Canada Trims SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Target Price to C$30.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$27.29.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$21.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.58 and a 52-week high of C$34.97.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

