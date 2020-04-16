Royal Bank of Canada Trims RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price to $23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIOCF. CIBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.25 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

RIOCF opened at $11.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.