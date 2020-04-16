Royal Bank of Canada Trims Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price to C$14.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.81.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$12.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.26 and a twelve month high of C$16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.41%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 6,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,199.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

