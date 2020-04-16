Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $24.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.96.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $24.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,594,000 after buying an additional 92,272 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

