Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$3.75

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$2.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.65 and a 1-year high of C$4.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

