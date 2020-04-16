Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SITE Centers (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Price Target to $6.50

SITE Centers (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $5.02 on Monday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $10.29.
SITE Centers Company Profile
