Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to $3.75

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
PAZRF opened at $2.14 on Monday. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.58.
About Alaris Royalty
Read More: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.