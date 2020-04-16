Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Price Target to $3.75

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $4.75 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PAZRF opened at $2.14 on Monday. Alaris Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

About Alaris Royalty

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2019 includes interests in 274 properties totaling approximately 8.4 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

