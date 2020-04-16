Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €109.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Independent Research set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €125.32 ($145.72).

SAP stock opened at €108.30 ($125.93) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €102.73 and its 200-day moving average is €115.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.96. SAP has a twelve month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a twelve month high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

