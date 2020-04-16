Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RST. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Rosetta Stone from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rosetta Stone from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosetta Stone has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

RST opened at $14.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $367.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 0.32. Rosetta Stone has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Rosetta Stone by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 331.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

