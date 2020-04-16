Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROOT. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.04.

Roots stock opened at C$0.76 on Monday. Roots has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

