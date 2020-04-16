Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Raised to $75.00 at Loop Capital

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 33.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roku from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roku from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.32.

Roku stock opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.57. Roku has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,625.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $40,979.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $40,979.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,322 shares of company stock worth $26,585,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,227,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $110,963,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,622,000 after acquiring an additional 651,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 737,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,762,000 after acquiring an additional 448,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 877,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,464,000 after acquiring an additional 386,250 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

