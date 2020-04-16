Robert W. Baird Lowers DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $144.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $142.00.

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.47.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $140.90 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its 200-day moving average is $126.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,045,606. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

