Robert H. Spilman, Jr. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $22,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSET opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 111.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSET shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 69.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.