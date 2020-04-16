RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$23.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.50 to C$31.25 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

TSE:REI.UN opened at C$16.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.41 and a 1-year high of C$27.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52.

In related news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 51,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,429,111.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,429,111.20.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

