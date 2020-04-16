Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) vs. MMA Capital (NYSE:MMAC) Head to Head Comparison

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.4% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Retail Value and MMA Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $239.10 million 1.02 $46.75 million $2.46 5.02 MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.41 $100.98 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Value.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value 19.56% 6.61% 2.72% MMA Capital 173.57% 43.54% 26.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Retail Value and MMA Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00 MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Value presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.94%. Given Retail Value’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Retail Value is more favorable than MMA Capital.

Volatility & Risk

Retail Value has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MMA Capital beats Retail Value on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

