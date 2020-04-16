Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Reinsurance Group steadily benefits from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in reinsurance markets, expansion of international footprint are key positives. Significant value embedded in in-force business should generate predictable long-term earnings while product-line expansion is expected to diversify risk. Moreover, the company is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment, improved premiums and higher investment income. The shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, escalating expenses due to higher claims, operating costs, collateral finance tend to weigh on margin expansion. Also, exposure to unfavorable foreign exchange movement and low interest rate are concerns. Lower return on equity also poses financial risk.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Reinsurance Group of America from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $97.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $144.00. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,644,000 after acquiring an additional 251,317 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,932,000 after buying an additional 117,169 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after buying an additional 112,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after buying an additional 106,191 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

