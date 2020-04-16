Regions Financial (RF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 17th. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regions Financial stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Citigroup dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

