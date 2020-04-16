Regional REIT’s (RGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:RGL opened at GBX 78 ($1.03) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $336.58 million and a PE ratio of 8.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.70. Regional REIT has a one year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 122.40 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

