Raymond James Lowers Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exantas Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exantas Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.27.

Get Exantas Capital alerts:

NYSE XAN opened at $2.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 223.49 and a quick ratio of 223.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Exantas Capital has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a market cap of $98.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a net margin of 58.82% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. Research analysts expect that Exantas Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 40.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

In other news, CFO David J. Bryant bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XAN. Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,729,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Exantas Capital by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 284,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 166,441 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Exantas Capital by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 206,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exantas Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Exantas Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exantas Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.