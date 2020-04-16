Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Down 1.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) dropped 1.4% during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $27.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Radian Group traded as low as $13.29 and last traded at $13.76, approximately 50,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,109,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

RDN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.79.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,878,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,746,000 after buying an additional 983,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,351,000 after buying an additional 160,820 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,972,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,785,000 after buying an additional 120,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,840,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,464,000 after buying an additional 469,822 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

