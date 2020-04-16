Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lowered by William Blair

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 12th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MRVL. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of MRVL opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Marvell Technology Group has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,604,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,672,060,000 after buying an additional 641,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,426,000 after purchasing an additional 262,321 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,116,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,133,000 after acquiring an additional 115,119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,462,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,794 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,492,000 after buying an additional 194,892 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

