Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$270.00 million.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$22.22 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$20.03 and a 1 year high of C$29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.76. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.83.

In other news, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$444,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,092 shares in the company, valued at C$6,159,523.20. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total value of C$89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,722 shares in the company, valued at C$1,449,479.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $977,250.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

