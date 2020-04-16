Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million.

CASH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $624.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.62. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASH. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1,921.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 246,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,880,000 after buying an additional 123,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after buying an additional 91,812 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,624 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 84,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

