Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.62.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.01 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

