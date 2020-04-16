Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $0.42 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Precision Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.54.

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $3.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. Analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 496,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

