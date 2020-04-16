Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$2.85 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$2.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

