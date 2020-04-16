Piper Sandler Trims Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Target Price to $12.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $396.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 184,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 52,866 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.