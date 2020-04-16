Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of XEBEF opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. Pharming Group has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.50.
About Pharming Group
