Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) PT Lowered to GBX 8.50 at Peel Hunt

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 8.50 ($0.11) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Petra Diamonds to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 6 ($0.08) target price (down from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 5 ($0.07) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

LON PDL opened at GBX 2.42 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.85. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 26.48 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

