PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut PennyMac Financial Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

PFSI stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.86. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $39.57.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 26.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $169,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang purchased 35,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,209 in the last three months. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

