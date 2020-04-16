Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HOC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.20 ($2.70).

LON HOC opened at GBX 127.70 ($1.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $660.46 million and a PE ratio of 22.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 80.40 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 166.07.

In related news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.64), for a total value of £653,250 ($859,313.34).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

