Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TBCG stock opened at GBX 748 ($9.84) on Monday. TBC Bank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 635 ($8.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,732 ($22.78). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 945.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,189.88.

In other news, insider Vakhtang Butskhrikidze sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,327 ($17.46), for a total transaction of £862,550 ($1,134,635.62). Also, insider Giorgi Shagidze sold 17,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.71), for a total transaction of £218,694 ($287,679.56).

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

