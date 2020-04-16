Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Mears Group (LON:MER)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MER. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Mears Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of MER opened at GBX 169 ($2.22) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. Mears Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115.40 ($1.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 323 ($4.25). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 199.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64.

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

