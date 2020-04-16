Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Boohoo Group (LON:BOO)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Boohoo Group from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boohoo Group to a sector performer rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boohoo Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.20).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Shares of Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. Boohoo Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 314.05 ($4.13). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 million and a PE ratio of 0.63.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.