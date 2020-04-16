Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on PetroTal (LON:PTAL)

Analysts at Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of PetroTal (LON:PTAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 343.48% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of PetroTal stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PetroTal has a 52-week low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.90 ($0.43). The firm has a market cap of $77.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.04.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

