Peel Hunt Initiates Coverage on PetroTal (LON:PTAL)

Analysts at Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of PetroTal (LON:PTAL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 51 ($0.67) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 343.48% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of PetroTal stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PetroTal has a 52-week low of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 32.90 ($0.43). The firm has a market cap of $77.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 21.04.
PetroTal Company Profile
