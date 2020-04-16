Peel Hunt Downgrades Burford Capital (LON:BUR) to Hold

Burford Capital (LON:BUR) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,094 ($14.39). Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

BUR has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised Burford Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Burford Capital from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Burford Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,074 ($14.13).

Shares of LON BUR opened at GBX 345 ($4.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.79. Burford Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 250.43 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,863 ($24.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $754.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 413.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 665.22.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

