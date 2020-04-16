Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parsley Energy in a report issued on Sunday, April 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of PE opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,440,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $367,610,000 after buying an additional 722,952 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 378.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,165,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,957,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $133,690,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,090,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after purchasing an additional 81,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,234,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

