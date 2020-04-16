Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.
Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $0.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -0.14. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.35.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.
Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
