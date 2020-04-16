Oppenheimer Trims Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Target Price to $15.00

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Solar Senior Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.67.

SUNS opened at $11.71 on Monday. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 57.23% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Solar Senior Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the third quarter worth $233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

