Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $140.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.33.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $65.81 and a 12-month high of $134.51. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.24 and a 200-day moving average of $107.93.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $774,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,989 shares of company stock valued at $19,091,758 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $9,358,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.