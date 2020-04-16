Oppenheimer Lowers New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Price Target to $11.00

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMFC. ValuEngine cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $14.50 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NMFC opened at $7.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.11.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.76%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.09%.

In related news, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921 over the last ninety days. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 178,484 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.