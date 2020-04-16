Oppenheimer Cuts WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $13.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.93.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

NASDAQ WHF opened at $7.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.11. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.06%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 93.42%.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $51,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart D. Aronson bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.