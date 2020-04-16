Oppenheimer Cuts Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $103.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICE. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.85.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $86.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,459,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 25,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

