Oppenheimer Cuts Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $16.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Ares Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ares Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.45.

Shares of ARCC opened at $12.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. Ares Capital has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 53,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

