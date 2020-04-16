OneMain Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 575 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 827% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMF. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.41 per share, for a total transaction of $71,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,039.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,643,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 53,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,271 over the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $732,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in OneMain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter worth about $696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.66. OneMain has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.47.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

