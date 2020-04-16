NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) & GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Head-To-Head Comparison

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

NVIDIA has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSI Technology has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for NVIDIA and GSI Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 2 8 29 0 2.69 GSI Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

NVIDIA presently has a consensus target price of $274.13, suggesting a potential downside of 2.39%. Given NVIDIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than GSI Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of GSI Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of GSI Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NVIDIA and GSI Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 25.60% 26.08% 18.30% GSI Technology -13.93% -7.01% -6.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NVIDIA and GSI Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $10.92 billion 15.75 $2.80 billion $4.59 61.19 GSI Technology $51.49 million 3.18 $160,000.00 N/A N/A

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than GSI Technology.

Summary

NVIDIA beats GSI Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users. The and Tegra Processor segment integrates an entire computer onto a single chip, and incorporates GPUs and multi-core CPUs to drive supercomputing for autonomous robots, drones, and cars, as well as for consoles and mobile gaming and entertainment devices. The company was founded by Jen-Hsun Huang, Chris A. Malachowsky, and Curtis R. Priem in January 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles. The company also provides low latency dynamic random access memory products. Its products are incorporated in a range of networking and telecommunications equipment, including core routers, multi-service access routers, universal gateways, enterprise edge routers, service provider edge routers, optical edge routers, fast Ethernet switches, wireless base stations, and network access equipment. The company markets its products through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to military, industrial, test and measurement equipment, automotive, and medical markets. GSI Technology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

