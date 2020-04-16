NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 70.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on NuVasive from $79.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NUVA opened at $52.90 on Tuesday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in NuVasive by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

